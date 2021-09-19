Short Interest in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Expands By 36.3%

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, a growth of 36.3% from the August 15th total of 1,240,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 302,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Shares of RDNT traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.61. 614,940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,525. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.20 and a beta of 1.67. RadNet has a twelve month low of $13.49 and a twelve month high of $38.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $333.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.09 million. RadNet had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 1.96%. RadNet’s revenue was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that RadNet will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

RDNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays began coverage on RadNet in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet lowered RadNet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Sidoti raised their price target on RadNet from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered RadNet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

In related news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $1,178,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Swartz bought 4,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.47 per share, for a total transaction of $151,250.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDNT. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new position in RadNet during the second quarter worth about $10,966,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of RadNet in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,231,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of RadNet by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 414,569 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,017,000 after purchasing an additional 191,991 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RadNet by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 323,176 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,887,000 after purchasing an additional 150,711 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RadNet in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,282,000. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

