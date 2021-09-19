Short Interest in Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIAU) Decreases By 33.3%

Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIAU) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORIAU. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Orion Biotech Opportunities during the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Orion Biotech Opportunities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Orion Biotech Opportunities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in Orion Biotech Opportunities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $404,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in shares of Orion Biotech Opportunities in the second quarter valued at approximately $503,000.

Shares of ORIAU remained flat at $$9.96 during mid-day trading on Friday. Orion Biotech Opportunities has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $10.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.99.

Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

