Short Interest in Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Decreases By 28.5%

Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,073,100 shares, a drop of 28.5% from the August 15th total of 1,501,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 694,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Naspers in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

NPSNY stock opened at $32.43 on Friday. Naspers has a twelve month low of $30.38 and a twelve month high of $53.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.10 and its 200-day moving average is $42.04.

Naspers Ltd. operates as Internet and media group. It operates through the following business segments: Classifieds, Food Delivery, Payments and Fintech, Etail, and Edtech. The company was founded on May 12, 1915 and is headquartered in Cape Town, South Africa.

