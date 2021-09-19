Short Interest in Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Declines By 38.5%

Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 38.5% from the August 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Mondi stock traded down $2.01 on Friday, hitting $53.09. 5,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,972. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Mondi has a 12-month low of $37.27 and a 12-month high of $59.24. The company has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.4674 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Mondi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.47%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MONDY shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mondi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

About Mondi

Mondi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of packaging and paper products. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment comprises the operations of containerboard and corrugated solutions.

