Short Interest in Mapletree Industrial Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPIF) Grows By 62.7%

Mapletree Industrial Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPIF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 577,400 shares, an increase of 62.7% from the August 15th total of 354,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,154.8 days.

Shares of MAPIF stock remained flat at $$2.14 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,600. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.07. Mapletree Industrial Trust has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $2.47.

Mapletree Industrial Trust Company Profile

Mapletree Industrial Trust engages in the provision of real estate solutions and investment in industrial properties. It operates through the following segments: Flatted Factories, Hi-Tech Buildings, Business Park Buildings, Stack-Up and Ramp-Up Buildings and Light Industrial Buildings. The company was founded on January 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Singapore.

