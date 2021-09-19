Short Interest in Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Expands By 54.2%

Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,800 shares, a growth of 54.2% from the August 15th total of 32,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

LGGNY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Legal & General Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:LGGNY traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.60. 9,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,004. Legal & General Group has a one year low of $11.19 and a one year high of $20.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 6.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.32. The company has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.2553 per share. This represents a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Legal & General Group’s payout ratio is currently 49.25%.

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc engages in the provision of risk, savings and investment management products and services. It operates through the following segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR); Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM); Legal & General Capital (LGC); and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.