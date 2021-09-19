Short Interest in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) Declines By 46.3%

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a drop of 46.3% from the August 15th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KVSC. SB Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the first quarter worth approximately $34,965,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the first quarter worth approximately $28,680,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the 1st quarter worth $24,900,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the 1st quarter worth $19,920,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the 1st quarter worth $17,482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KVSC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,463. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.83. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $10.29.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.