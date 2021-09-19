Short Interest in Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY) Increases By 62.2%

Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,300 shares, a growth of 62.2% from the August 15th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 289,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of KAOOY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.33. 77,307 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,454. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.58. KAO has a 1 year low of $11.63 and a 1 year high of $15.71.

Get KAO alerts:

KAO Company Profile

Kao Corporation develops and sells cosmetic, skin/hair care, human health care, fabric and home care, and chemical products. It offers face, body, and oral care products; and bath healthcare products, haircare products, hair styling agents, hair coloring agents, clothing and cloth care products, kitchen care products, homecare items, food and sanitary products, thermal supplies, and pet supplies, and other products.

Featured Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for KAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.