Short Interest in Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY) Increases By 62.2%

Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,300 shares, a growth of 62.2% from the August 15th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 289,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of KAOOY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.33. 77,307 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,454. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.58. KAO has a 1 year low of $11.63 and a 1 year high of $15.71.
KAO Company Profile
Featured Story: What is a put option?
Receive News & Ratings for KAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.