Short Interest in Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF) Rises By 39.2%

Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 313,900 shares, an increase of 39.2% from the August 15th total of 225,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17.8 days.

IPOAF stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.69. 2,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,508. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.14. Industrias Peñoles has a fifty-two week low of $12.10 and a fifty-two week high of $19.60.

Industrias Peñoles Company Profile

Industrias Peñoles SAB de CV engages in the exploration, extraction, refining, and sale of non-ferrous metals. It operates through the following segments: Precious Metals, Base Metals, Metallurgical, and Others. The Precious Metals segment groups the mining unites where silver and gold concentrates and doré are extracted and processed.

