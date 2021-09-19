Short Interest in Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNZUF) Decreases By 50.6%

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNZUF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 677,400 shares, a drop of 50.6% from the August 15th total of 1,370,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.2 days.

Shares of GNZUF stock opened at $0.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.95 and a 200-day moving average of $0.91. Guangzhou Automobile Group has a 12-month low of $0.79 and a 12-month high of $1.29.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Guangzhou Automobile Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of vehicles and motorcycles, and parts and components; and provision of commercial and financial services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company operates through two segments, Vehicles and Related Operations, and Others.

