Short Interest in Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX) Increases By 112.1%

Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 171,800 shares, a growth of 112.1% from the August 15th total of 81,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 153,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ POTX opened at $9.33 on Friday. Global X Cannabis ETF has a 12 month low of $7.17 and a 12 month high of $29.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.83 and a 200-day moving average of $13.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000.

