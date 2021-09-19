Short Interest in G3 VRM Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:GGGVU) Decreases By 30.0%

G3 VRM Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:GGGVU) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the August 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

G3 VRM Acquisition Corp. Units stock remained flat at $$10.35 on Friday. 6 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,083. G3 VRM Acquisition Corp. Units has a 52-week low of $9.84 and a 52-week high of $10.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.12.

G3 VRM Acquisition Corp. Units Company Profile

G3 VRM Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

