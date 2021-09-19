Short Interest in First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:MCEF) Rises By 50.0%

First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:MCEF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,000 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 36,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $304,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 8,126 shares during the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ MCEF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,684. First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF has a one year low of $18.68 and a one year high of $23.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.00.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

