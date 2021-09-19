Short Interest in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Declines By 39.4%

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 39.4% from the August 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.02. The stock had a trading volume of 8,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,500. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.80. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $57.99.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th.
About First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF
First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.
