Short Interest in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Declines By 39.4%

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 39.4% from the August 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.02. The stock had a trading volume of 8,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,500. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.80. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $57.99.

Get First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCAL. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 31.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 231,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,750,000 after acquiring an additional 55,108 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $2,832,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 124.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 13,780 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 19.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 7,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 63,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 6,553 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.