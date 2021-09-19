Short Interest in Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW) Rises By 35.9%

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, a growth of 35.9% from the August 15th total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

NASDAQ CSCW traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.98. 832,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,209,604. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.93 and its 200-day moving average is $1.05. Color Star Technology has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.14.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Color Star Technology during the first quarter worth about $433,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Color Star Technology by 962.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 211,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 191,801 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Color Star Technology in the second quarter valued at about $155,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Color Star Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Color Star Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Color Star Technology Co, Ltd. is an entertainment and education company, which engages in the provision of online and offline music education. It offers professional artist training platform that features exclusive content and live interaction. Its courses are focused on music; sports; animation; painting and calligraphy; film and television; and life skills.

