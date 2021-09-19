Short Interest in Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) Declines By 50.0%

Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
BCEKF opened at $0.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.40. Bear Creek Mining has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $2.68.
Bear Creek Mining Company Profile
See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?
Receive News & Ratings for Bear Creek Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bear Creek Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.