Short Interest in Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Grows By 70.0%

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,100 shares, a growth of 70.0% from the August 15th total of 33,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 341,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,978 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund by 161.9% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,717 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 20,844 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund by 303.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 88,501 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 66,545 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 74,644 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 7,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $161,000.

AWP stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 455,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,227. Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund has a twelve month low of $4.31 and a twelve month high of $6.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.36.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%.

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is capital appreciation and its secondary investment objective is high current income. The company was founded on February 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

