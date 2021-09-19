Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Anpario (LON:ANP)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Anpario (LON:ANP) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Shares of LON ANP opened at GBX 605 ($7.90) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 686.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,419.91. The company has a market capitalization of £140.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84. Anpario has a 1 year low of GBX 390 ($5.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 729.60 ($9.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 7.11 and a quick ratio of 5.31.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 11th. This represents a yield of 0.51%. Anpario’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.37%.

Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its health and performance category offers a range of products that support and maintain animal gut health, such as phytogenic and acid based eubiotics, and omega fatty acids under the Orego-Stim, Optomega, pHorce, Salgard, Salkil, Genex, and Optimax brands; feed quality category provides products, such as enzymes, anti-oxidants, pellet binders, mould inhibitors, and acid based eubiotics under the pHorce, Salkil, Salgard, Oxigard, Moldgard, and Mastercube brands.

