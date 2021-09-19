Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) Short Interest Up 51.2% in August

Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, a growth of 51.2% from the August 15th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shimano stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.21. The stock had a trading volume of 16,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,418. The stock has a market cap of $29.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19 and a beta of 0.34. Shimano has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $32.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.90.

Get Shimano alerts:

About Shimano

Shimano, Inc engages in the development, production and distribution of bicycle components, fishing tackle, and rowing equipments. It operates through the following segments: Bicycle Components, Fishing Tackle, and Others. The Bicycle Components segment manufactures and sells derailleur gears, brakes, wheel and other related products.

Recommended Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Shimano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shimano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.