Shengtai Pharmaceutical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGTI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Shengtai Pharmaceutical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGTI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 42.9% from the August 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:SGTI remained flat at $$0.03 during trading hours on Friday. Shengtai Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.02.

Get Shengtai Pharmaceutical alerts:

About Shengtai Pharmaceutical

Shengtai Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the research, development, production and sale of active pharmaceutical ingredients and medical supplements. It provides starch, glucose, and biological products. The company was founded on February 4, 1999 and is headquartered in Weifang, China.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Shengtai Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shengtai Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.