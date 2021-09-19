Shengtai Pharmaceutical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGTI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Shengtai Pharmaceutical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGTI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 42.9% from the August 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:SGTI remained flat at $$0.03 during trading hours on Friday. Shengtai Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.02.
About Shengtai Pharmaceutical
