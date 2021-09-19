Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) will post ($0.03) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sharps Compliance’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Sharps Compliance posted earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sharps Compliance will report full-year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.29. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.43. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sharps Compliance.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 29.19% and a net margin of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $18.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on SMED shares. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Sharps Compliance from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of Sharps Compliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SMED traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.69. The company had a trading volume of 163,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,737. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Sharps Compliance has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $18.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of -0.28.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMED. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 244.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 603,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,215,000 after acquiring an additional 428,350 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 886,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,742,000 after acquiring an additional 231,600 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 2,164.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 229,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 219,110 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 271,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 122,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 505.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 141,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 117,992 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Sharps Compliance Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare waste management services including medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous. It focuses on developing management solutions for medical waste and unused dispensed medications generated by small and medium quantity generators. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

