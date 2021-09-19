Sei Investments Co. Takes Position in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,608 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HSKA. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Heska by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 453,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,616,000 after acquiring an additional 8,870 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Heska by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 7,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Heska by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,698 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Heska by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Heska by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,370 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 94.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Heska alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HSKA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heska from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Heska in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Heska from $240.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Heska from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.00.

In other news, CFO Catherine Grassman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.24, for a total value of $1,301,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,516.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $270,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 55,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,003,044.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,105,190 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Heska stock opened at $260.86 on Friday. Heska Co. has a twelve month low of $93.90 and a twelve month high of $275.94. The company has a quick ratio of 6.98, a current ratio of 7.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,372.95 and a beta of 1.72.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. Heska had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a positive return on equity of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $64.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.82 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heska Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heska Profile

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSKA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA).

Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.