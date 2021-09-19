Sei Investments Co. Sells 93 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 66.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $123,000.

VV opened at $207.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $207.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.03. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $149.63 and a 1 year high of $212.56.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

