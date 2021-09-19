Sei Investments Co. Sells 8,133 Shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,133 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.06% of Allegheny Technologies worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 104.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 74,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 37,816 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 60.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 3.2% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 29,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 137.1% during the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 30,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 17,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $210,000.

Separately, Bank of America raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegheny Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

Shares of ATI stock opened at $16.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 3.33. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $8.24 and a 52 week high of $25.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.22.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $616.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.60 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 47.88% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

