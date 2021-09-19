Sei Investments Co. Has $1.62 Million Stock Holdings in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) by 295.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,048 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 29,170 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GVA. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Granite Construction by 68.7% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Granite Construction during the first quarter worth about $1,078,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Granite Construction during the first quarter worth about $276,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Granite Construction during the first quarter worth about $915,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Granite Construction during the first quarter worth about $221,000. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Granite Construction alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of Granite Construction stock opened at $39.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.67 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.41. Granite Construction Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $16.93 and a fifty-two week high of $44.31.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.47. Granite Construction had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a positive return on equity of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $964.17 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for public and private clients. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Water, Specialty and Materials. The Transportation segment focuses on construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports and marine ports.

Further Reading: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.