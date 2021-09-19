Sei Investments Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) by 22.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,420 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Textainer Group were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TGH. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Textainer Group in the 1st quarter worth about $374,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Textainer Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textainer Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Textainer Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 56,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Textainer Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. 41.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TGH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Textainer Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Textainer Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Textainer Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NYSE:TGH opened at $33.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.55 and a 200 day moving average of $30.37. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $13.02 and a 12-month high of $37.88.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $187.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.96 million. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 29.87%. Equities research analysts predict that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Textainer Group Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.

