Sei Investments Co. Buys 2,190 Shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.17% of Tactile Systems Technology worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TCMD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the first quarter worth $25,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the first quarter worth $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the second quarter worth $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 23.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the first quarter worth $113,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 14th.

Shares of TCMD stock opened at $44.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.34 and a 200-day moving average of $50.04. The company has a market cap of $887.42 million, a P/E ratio of 65.97, a P/E/G ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.60. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $30.31 and a one year high of $64.53.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $51.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.77 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 9.90%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William W. Burke sold 6,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $371,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,924 shares in the company, valued at $765,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel L. Reuvers sold 1,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $45,825.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,174.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

