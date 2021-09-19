Securian Asset Management Inc Trims Stock Position in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Securian Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 666.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 79,200 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the first quarter worth about $459,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in PNM Resources during the first quarter worth about $273,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in PNM Resources by 7.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 302,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,859,000 after buying an additional 21,088 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in PNM Resources by 6.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PNM opened at $49.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.96. PNM Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $50.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $426.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.08 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 9.79%. PNM Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.327 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.46%.

Separately, Argus downgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PNM Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.20.

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

