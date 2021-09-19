Securian Asset Management Inc Increases Stock Holdings in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Securian Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 40.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in The Macerich were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MAC. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Macerich in the second quarter worth $215,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in The Macerich in the second quarter worth $42,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in The Macerich by 39.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 60,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 17,193 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Macerich by 37.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 144,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 39,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Macerich by 48.3% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 43,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 14,212 shares in the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Macerich alerts:

MAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Macerich from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on The Macerich to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Macerich from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on The Macerich from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.12.

The Macerich stock opened at $17.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The Macerich Company has a one year low of $6.42 and a one year high of $25.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.78 and its 200 day moving average is $15.45.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.50). The Macerich had a negative net margin of 36.62% and a negative return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $215.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.58 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Macerich Company will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The Macerich’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

In other The Macerich news, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 2,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $37,938.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,730.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

About The Macerich

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

Read More: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for The Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.