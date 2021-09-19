Secret (SCRT) Price Hits $2.29

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. One Secret coin can now be purchased for about $2.29 or 0.00004816 BTC on major exchanges. Secret has a total market cap of $159.42 million and $3.99 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Secret has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $197.40 or 0.00415638 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001270 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002403 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00006541 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $465.08 or 0.00979260 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000063 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000020 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret (SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network . The official website for Secret is scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

