Seaport Res Ptn Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for Vistra in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 16th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.62 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.84. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Vistra’s FY2025 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.15). Vistra had a negative return on equity of 20.81% and a negative net margin of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Guggenheim raised Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Vistra from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America raised Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Vistra from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.13.

VST opened at $17.79 on Friday. Vistra has a 12 month low of $15.47 and a 12 month high of $24.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VST. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vistra by 817.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Vistra by 135.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Vistra by 619.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vistra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vistra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 90.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Scott B. Helm bought 5,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.98 per share, with a total value of $89,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

