Scatec ASA (OTCMKTS:STECF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Scatec ASA (OTCMKTS:STECF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,600 shares, an increase of 41.2% from the August 15th total of 58,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
STECF stock opened at $27.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.54. Scatec ASA has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $27.40.
Scatec ASA Company Profile
Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Scatec ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scatec ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.