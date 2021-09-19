Scatec ASA (OTCMKTS:STECF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Scatec ASA (OTCMKTS:STECF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,600 shares, an increase of 41.2% from the August 15th total of 58,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

STECF stock opened at $27.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.54. Scatec ASA has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $27.40.

Scatec ASA Company Profile

Scatec ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a renewable power producer worldwide. The company operates through Power Production; Services; and Development and Construction segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates solar, wind, and hydro power plants and storage solutions. The company is also involved in engineering, procurement, construction management, operation and maintenance, and asset management of power plants.

