ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) will report earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ScanSource’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the lowest is $0.74. ScanSource posted earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 78.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ScanSource will report full year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.23. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.69 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ScanSource.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.39. ScanSource had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.34%. The firm had revenue of $852.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. ScanSource’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SCSC. TheStreet upgraded ScanSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of ScanSource from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, August 28th.

SCSC stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.25. The company had a trading volume of 351,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,824. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.10. ScanSource has a fifty-two week low of $18.46 and a fifty-two week high of $38.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $873.34 million, a PE ratio of 85.63 and a beta of 1.58.

In related news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 19,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $718,267.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 7,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total value of $282,821.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,525,035.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,071 shares of company stock valued at $1,375,261 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCSC. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 3,772.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in ScanSource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in ScanSource in the 1st quarter valued at about $194,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in ScanSource in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of ScanSource by 112,771.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 7,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.60% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security; and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.

