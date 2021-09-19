SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Sold by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,173 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,595 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in SAP during the 2nd quarter worth $1,104,000. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in SAP by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SAP by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 25,804 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in SAP during the 1st quarter worth $677,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in SAP by 357.1% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,927 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 6,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SAP shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target (up previously from $162.00) on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Oddo Bhf lowered SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on SAP from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.10.

NYSE:SAP opened at $143.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.03. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $104.64 and a 1-year high of $162.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $146.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.48.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 21.60%. SAP’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About SAP

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

