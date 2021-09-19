Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) a €11.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on LHA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($10.00) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.10 ($9.53) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Nord/LB set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €4.47 ($5.26) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of €7.50 ($8.82).

LHA stock opened at €8.21 ($9.66) on Wednesday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1-year low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a 1-year high of €12.96 ($15.25). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €9.05 and a 200 day moving average price of €10.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 495.10, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

