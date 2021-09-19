Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$11.16.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SSL shares. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.75 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a C$8.75 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Sandstorm Gold to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.50 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of SSL stock traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$7.95. The company had a trading volume of 420,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 10.01 and a current ratio of 10.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.77 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.41. Sandstorm Gold has a 12-month low of C$7.57 and a 12-month high of C$12.60.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$32.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$40.18 million. On average, analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

