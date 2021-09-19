Salzgitter AG (ETR:SZG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Salzgitter AG (ETR:SZG) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €32.05 ($37.71).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SZG. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Salzgitter in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on Salzgitter in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on Salzgitter in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Baader Bank set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on Salzgitter in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on Salzgitter in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Get Salzgitter alerts:

Shares of ETR:SZG traded down €0.74 ($0.87) during trading on Friday, reaching €29.54 ($34.75). 574,685 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,405. The company’s 50 day moving average is €31.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is €27.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion and a PE ratio of 16.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.73. Salzgitter has a 52 week low of €11.87 ($13.96) and a 52 week high of €35.08 ($41.27).

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.