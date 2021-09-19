salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. boosted its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,375 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 31.1% in the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,072 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 87.2% during the second quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 1,158,112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $282,892,000 after acquiring an additional 539,439 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1,400.6% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 217,049 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $53,018,000 after acquiring an additional 202,585 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 0.6% during the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 10,829 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 395.1% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 598,636 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $146,229,000 after acquiring an additional 477,722 shares during the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $350.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. UBS Group set a $300.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.58.

salesforce.com stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $260.53. 7,049,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,397,038. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $252.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.96. The company has a market cap of $255.06 billion, a PE ratio of 104.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $275.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total transaction of $1,255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,299,171. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.17, for a total value of $4,723,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 787,956 shares of company stock worth $197,416,939. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

