Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.37 Million Stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,857 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.0% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 116,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 5.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 108.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 21.9% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 76.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $706,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

MGY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Truist Financial raised Magnolia Oil & Gas to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Magnolia Oil & Gas has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.38.

Shares of NYSE:MGY opened at $16.71 on Friday. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $17.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 2.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.74 and a 200-day moving average of $13.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $250.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.42 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 25.33%. Equities research analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -800.00%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

