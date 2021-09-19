Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.93

Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.93 and traded as high as $10.19. Rubicon Technology shares last traded at $10.19, with a volume of 4,558 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.70 and a beta of 0.40.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rubicon Technology stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN) by 2,378.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.10% of Rubicon Technology worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

Rubicon Technology, Inc engages in the provision of monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems. It operates through the following business segments: Sapphire and Pharmacy Business. The company was founded on February 7, 2001 and is headquartered in Bensenville, IL.

