Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) to Outperform

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) was upgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a C$168.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$139.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CNR. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$141.00 to C$162.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway to a “hold” rating and set a C$157.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$145.00 to C$158.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway to an “outperform” rating and set a C$121.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$146.27.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at C$150.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$139.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$138.10. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of C$125.00 and a 12-month high of C$161.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.32. The stock has a market cap of C$106.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported C$1.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$1.49. The business had revenue of C$3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.68 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 2,053,796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$163.62, for a total transaction of C$336,044,418.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,846,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$12,082,809,832.37. Also, insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 129,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$154.87, for a total transaction of C$20,034,935.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,777,918 shares in the company, valued at C$2,133,805,119.08. Insiders have sold a total of 6,177,795 shares of company stock worth $996,047,951 over the last ninety days.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

