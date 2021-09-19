Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates GBX 460 Price Target for HSBC (LON:HSBA)

HSBC (LON:HSBA) has been assigned a GBX 460 ($6.01) target price by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 605 ($7.90) price objective on HSBC in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.14) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 465 ($6.08) target price on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 414 ($5.41) price target on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 470.36 ($6.15).

Get HSBC alerts:

HSBA stock opened at GBX 376.05 ($4.91) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £76.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57. HSBC has a twelve month low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a twelve month high of GBX 462.55 ($6.04). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 396.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 420.89.

In other HSBC news, insider Ewen Stevenson acquired 42,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 396 ($5.17) per share, for a total transaction of £167,769.36 ($219,191.74).

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.