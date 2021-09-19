Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.200-$4.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.350. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Ross Stores also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.610-$0.690 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Cowen cut their price target on Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $138.50.

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $114.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02. Ross Stores has a twelve month low of $84.68 and a twelve month high of $134.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $120.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 45.58%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.44%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ross Stores stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 34.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,371,486 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 353,069 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.38% of Ross Stores worth $170,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

