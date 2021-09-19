Ross Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:ROSS) Short Interest Up 60.4% in August

Ross Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:ROSS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, an increase of 60.4% from the August 15th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE:ROSS traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.76. The company had a trading volume of 550 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,028. Ross Acquisition Corp II has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $10.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.72.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ross Acquisition Corp II stock. RP Investment Advisors LP bought a new position in Ross Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:ROSS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 805,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,809,000. RP Investment Advisors LP owned 1.87% of Ross Acquisition Corp II at the end of the most recent quarter. 34.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ross Acquisition Corp II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

