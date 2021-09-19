Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Stock Holdings Boosted by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,850,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,183,133,000 after acquiring an additional 65,220 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Roper Technologies by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,710,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,109,983,000 after buying an additional 386,659 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Roper Technologies by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,992,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,207,092,000 after buying an additional 1,147,336 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Roper Technologies by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,987,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $934,363,000 after buying an additional 131,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Roper Technologies by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,851,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $870,616,000 after buying an additional 139,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ROP shares. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $488.87 target price (down previously from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $489.73 price target (down from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $497.29.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total transaction of $241,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,513,471.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ROP stock opened at $466.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $362.90 and a one year high of $499.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.20 billion, a PE ratio of 46.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $483.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $450.92.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

