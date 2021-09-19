Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Shares Purchased by Midwest Wealth Management Inc.

Midwest Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,499 shares during the quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Rocket Companies by 2,026.1% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 94,396 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the second quarter worth $285,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 74.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 68,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 29,425 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the second quarter worth $6,723,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 12.6% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 83,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 9,384 shares during the period. 3.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rocket Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.37.

RKT stock remained flat at $$16.78 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 6,443,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,900,911. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.22 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The company has a current ratio of 24.42, a quick ratio of 24.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.82. The company has a market capitalization of $33.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.41.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 94.06% and a net margin of 2.31%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT).

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.