Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 8,137 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,137 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 297.1% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CG opened at $51.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.48 and a 12 month high of $51.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.80. The stock has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.38.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $919.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.76 million. Analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 48.78%.

A number of research analysts have commented on CG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. CIBC raised shares of The Carlyle Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $51.50 to $54.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

In related news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $97,566,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,149,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,052,460.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total transaction of $41,968.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,133,101 shares of company stock valued at $543,529,613. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.