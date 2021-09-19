Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $2.35 Million Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,434 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,778 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $2,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JD. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the 1st quarter worth about $2,530,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of JD.com by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 17,695 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of JD.com by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 294,773 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,858,000 after acquiring an additional 51,244 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of JD.com by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,371,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $646,947,000 after acquiring an additional 597,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin Currie Ltd. raised its position in shares of JD.com by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 1,105,867 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $93,258,000 after acquiring an additional 108,253 shares in the last quarter. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on JD.com from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark lowered their price objective on JD.com from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on JD.com from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their target price on JD.com from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.70.

Shares of JD opened at $77.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.77. JD.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.65 and a 52 week high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $2.58. The firm had revenue of $253.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.94 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

