Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Decreases Holdings in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,927 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HTGC. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 112.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000. 27.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hercules Capital stock opened at $16.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.55. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $17.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $69.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.75 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 120.11%. As a group, analysts forecast that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is 92.09%.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

