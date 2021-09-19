Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 3,728 Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust were worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 64.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 57,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 22,351 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 15.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 114,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after buying an additional 15,329 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the first quarter worth $105,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the first quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the second quarter worth $559,000. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust stock opened at $25.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a current ratio of 7.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.50. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a one year low of $18.76 and a one year high of $27.95.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.18). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 39.63%. On average, equities analysts predict that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.97%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ILPT shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.40.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

